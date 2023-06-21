Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target at $2.70

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CJREF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 4.9 %

CJREF opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $187.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $254.83 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

