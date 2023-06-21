Analysts Set Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target at $38.83

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period.

RNA opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $822.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,988.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

