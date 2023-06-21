Amp (AMP) Trading Up 7.1% This Week

Amp (AMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Amp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amp has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Amp has a market capitalization of $79.81 million and $9.64 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amp Profile

Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.

