Amgen Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $109.50 Million (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $109.50 million and approximately $1,185.01 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.74993384 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,981.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

