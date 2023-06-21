Amgen Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $109.50 million and $1,982.05 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amgen has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One Amgen token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.79985023 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,299.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

