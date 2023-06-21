Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $228.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

