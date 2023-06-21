American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) is Epiq Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 2.7% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.75. 555,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,452. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

