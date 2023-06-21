American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) Insider Acquires A$15,200.00 in Stock

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Hill acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,200.00 ($10,410.96).

Geoffrey Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Rare Earths alerts:

On Wednesday, May 31st, Geoffrey Hill purchased 400,000 shares of American Rare Earths stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($41,095.89).

American Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About American Rare Earths

American Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The company explores for rare earth, scandium, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship properties include the La Paz project covering an area of approximately 890 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; and Halleck Creek project situated in Wyoming, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.