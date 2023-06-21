American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $18.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.87.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

