American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $18.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.87.
AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group
In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.0 %
AAL opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.