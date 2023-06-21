Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMED. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.75.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

