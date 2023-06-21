Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 20928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Altiplano Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Altiplano Metals

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

