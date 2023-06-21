Albert D Mason Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.7% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $220.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.19.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

