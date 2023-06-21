AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 340 ($4.35) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 310 ($3.97). Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 300 ($3.84) to GBX 370 ($4.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Numis Securities boosted their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 488 ($6.24) to GBX 490 ($6.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of AJB traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 319.80 ($4.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,794. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,284.29, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 324.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 338.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. AJ Bell has a 1-year low of GBX 243.80 ($3.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 404.07 ($5.17).

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.21), for a total value of £15,989.40 ($20,459.88). 34.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

