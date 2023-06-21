Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) and Terex (NYSE:TEX) Critical Contrast

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) and Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Ag Growth International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Terex shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Terex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ag Growth International and Terex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ag Growth International N/A N/A N/A Terex 7.76% 31.41% 11.58%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ag Growth International N/A N/A N/A $1.80 21.33 Terex $4.42 billion 0.88 $300.00 million $5.25 10.94

This table compares Ag Growth International and Terex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Terex has higher revenue and earnings than Ag Growth International. Terex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ag Growth International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ag Growth International pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Terex pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ag Growth International pays out 77.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Terex pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Terex has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ag Growth International and Terex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ag Growth International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Terex 0 8 3 0 2.27

Ag Growth International presently has a consensus price target of $70.71, suggesting a potential upside of 83.77%. Terex has a consensus price target of $55.45, suggesting a potential downside of 3.49%. Given Ag Growth International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ag Growth International is more favorable than Terex.

Summary

Terex beats Ag Growth International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories. It also provides portable handling equipment, such as augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections. In addition, the company offers towers, catwalks, ladders, all-steel buildings, and flat storage buildings; batch blenders, bulk scales, declining weight blenders, vertical blenders, micro-dosing systems, mixers, and milling equipment; and controllers, hazard monitoring equipment, monitoring and automation equipment, sampling solutions. It provides its equipment for agricultural commodities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands. Its products comprise portable material lifts, portable aerial work platforms, trailer-mounted articulating booms, self-propelled articulating and telescopic booms, and scissor lifts, as well as related components and replacement parts for construction and maintenance of industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities, utility and telecommunication lines, construction and foundation drilling applications, and other commercial operations, as well as in tree trimming and various infrastructure projects. The MP segment's materials processing and specialty equipment includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brand names and business lines. Its products are used in construction, infrastructure, and recycling projects; quarrying and mining, and material handling applications; maintenance applications to lift equipment or material; and landscaping and biomass production industries. The company offers financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products.Terex Corporation was founded in 1933 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

