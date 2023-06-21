aelf (ELF) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $170.63 million and $4.89 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002539 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000931 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,904,541 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

