Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 5.5%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $111.67 and last traded at $112.39. 52,714,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 64,983,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Argus upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.05. The stock has a market cap of $182.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
