adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.89

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADDYY. HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.42%. Research analysts expect that adidas AG will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. adidas’s payout ratio is 109.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

