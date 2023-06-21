Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 10,467 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 840,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,497. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

