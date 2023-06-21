Adams Asset Advisors LLC Raises Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 1.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,509. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $66.24.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.