Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,689 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,800,731. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

