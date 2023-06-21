Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.8 %

ACN traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $314.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,379. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.79. The company has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

