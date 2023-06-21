Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.77

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.77 and last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 205883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

