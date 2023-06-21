ABCMETA (META) Trading Up 53.5% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $184.67 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 53.5% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000255 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $117.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

