AAR (NYSE:AIR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.32

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.32 and last traded at $57.26, with a volume of 99908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

AAR Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 12,970 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $709,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AAR news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,094,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $709,977.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,751.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,826 over the last ninety days. 7.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AAR by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 503.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 343,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 6,947.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 327,482 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,520,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Further Reading

