626 Financial LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,436. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.81 and a 200-day moving average of $338.57. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $448.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $189.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

