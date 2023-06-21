626 Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,091,000 after buying an additional 891,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,788,000 after buying an additional 766,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $8.31 on Wednesday, reaching $143.77. 2,363,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,264. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

