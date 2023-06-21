626 Financial LLC Purchases 24,415 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

626 Financial LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,018,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,674,059. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Shyam Sankar purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,594,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,709,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shyam Sankar purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,798.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 912,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,610. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

