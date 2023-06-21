626 Financial LLC Has $535,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

626 Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $34.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,602,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,728,898. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

