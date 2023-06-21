626 Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

626 Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of 626 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,117,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after acquiring an additional 166,486 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,055,000 after acquiring an additional 185,373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $139.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,535. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

