53,049 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Down 1.7 %

T stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.