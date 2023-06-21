1peco Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. 1peco has a total market cap of $27.71 million and approximately $92.89 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 1peco has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 1peco

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

