1,162 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Bought by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVOV. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

IVOV traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,665. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $813.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $88.93.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

