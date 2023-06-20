Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Major Shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp Acquires 4,760,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp bought 4,760,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,861,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,332,988.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Further Reading

