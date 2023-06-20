Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Major Shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp Acquires 4,760,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp bought 4,760,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,861,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,332,988.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $32.34.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
