ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0339 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $315,021.90 and approximately $11.79 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00098308 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00041454 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00023175 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.