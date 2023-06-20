Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $29.08

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.08, but opened at $27.90. Zai Lab shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 173,104 shares trading hands.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.43. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 177.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,548,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,254,000 after purchasing an additional 430,877 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

