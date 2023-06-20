WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $283.16 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.16 million and $10.56 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003477 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000423 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006976 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000541 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015461 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
