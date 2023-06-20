WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.21

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 107111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,422,000 after buying an additional 57,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $514,000.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

