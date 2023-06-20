WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $16.31 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $16.31 million and $216,474.63 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00288493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013191 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016557 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000515 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003666 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.