Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $4.31.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
