Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,683,000 after buying an additional 750,319 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 921,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,142,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

