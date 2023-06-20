Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.96. 750,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.19.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

