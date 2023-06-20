Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $38,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.17. 2,995,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,079,477. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

