Wealth Management Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.73. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $67.64 and a one year high of $88.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

