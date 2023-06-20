WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.0826

WazirX (WRX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $31.54 million and $325,324.46 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WazirX has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

