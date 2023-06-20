Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,702,508. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

