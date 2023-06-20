Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $35.40 million and approximately $590,021.91 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00042565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00030988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000912 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,690,279 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.