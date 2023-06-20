Walker Asset Management LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Walker Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,348,668. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

