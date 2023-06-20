Walker Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Walker Asset Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,000.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 145,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 75,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,127. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

