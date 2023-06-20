W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.5 %

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $732.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $679.99 and its 200-day moving average is $642.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $748.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.