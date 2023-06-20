VVS Finance (VVS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $392,128.60

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a market cap of $94.20 million and approximately $392,128.60 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 72,922,939,389,353 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,722,320,828,433 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

