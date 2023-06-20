Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 350,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 473,477 shares.The stock last traded at $13.87 and had previously closed at $12.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of $602.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50.

Insider Activity at Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $2.79. Voyager Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $58,231.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 832,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,145,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 73,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

