Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 350,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 473,477 shares.The stock last traded at $13.87 and had previously closed at $12.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of $602.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $2.79. Voyager Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Voyager Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $58,231.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 832,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,145,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 73,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.